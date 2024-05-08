Azerbaijan Transforms Sdgs Dialogue Into Platform For Peace And Friendship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mazahir Afandiyev

Even though there are currently enough conflict hotspots in theworld for a full-scale Third World War to break out, societies andthe political circles that guide them have a primary duty tothoroughly examine the concepts of sustainable development andevidence of broad support for putting into practice the global"Sustainable Development Goals" (SDGs), which were unanimouslyapproved by UN Member States in 2015.

In addition to deftly carrying out its responsibilities on allinternational platforms, Azerbaijan lends its experience andsupport to those that require it. The Republic of Azerbaijan isimplementing the successful localization policy of the "2030Agenda," which consists of 17 goals. Based on current laws andrealities, each goal's priority is being improved.

The DIM Dialogue series has been operating in Azerbaijan sinceNovember 2022, with the aim of bolstering the efforts being made toaccomplish the Sustainable Development Goals. The 4th SustainableDevelopment Goals Dialogue was held in Baku on May 7, 2024, withthe objectives of expanding women's economic rights andopportunities, consulting interested parties on the 4th VoluntaryNational Review of Azerbaijan, and putting the next steps toprogress on the 5th SDGs into action.

In order to support the Azerbaijani government in implementingnational priorities, a series of dialogues on sustainabledevelopment goals are being held within the framework of theAzerbaijan Strategy for Sustainable Development until 2030 and the2030 Agenda. These dialogues aim to provide a platform for keystakeholders, including the government, UN, private sector, civilsociety, international financial institutions, and developmentpartners, to implement best practices from around the world andoffer creative solutions.

Every DIM debate centers around a particular problem, which isthen further expanded into a conceptual approach, an analyticalnote that includes a brief data analysis and occasions of advancedinternational practice, a section with useful policyrecommendations, and an analytical note with a few data analysisexamples.

Members of the National Coordination Council for SustainableDevelopment, government agencies, international experts, businessrepresentatives, representatives of civil society organizations,scientists, think tanks, and the delegation of the Lao People'sDemocratic Republic participated at this year's 4th SDGsDialogue.

One of the unique aspects of this dialogue was how Azerbaijanincreased its chances for experience exchange by sharing withfriendly nations the work it has done to achieve the SDGs. As aresult, the members of parliament who are a part of the LaoPeople's Democratic Republic delegation took part in the discussionand thoroughly examined Milli Majlis's contribution to Azerbaijan'sSDG goals and the "2030 Agenda's" implementation. They alsoexpressed their broad interest in applying our experience to theirown nations.

Participating in the 4th SDGs Dialogue, Ali Ahmadov, the deputyprime minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and chairman of theNational Coordination Council for Sustainable Development, statedthat the head of state is aware of the policies in place in ournation and noted that the UN should always be aware of the issue ofmine pollution resulting in human death.

Other speakers offered suggestions and highlighted the keystrategies for protecting women's liberties and rights, such asgranting them access to opportunities in a variety of fields.

Therefore, it can be said that the DIM Dialogues series isalready developing into a significant forum for talking aboutcreative solutions and setting them up.

However, keeping in mind that this year's 29th Session of the UNClimate Change Conference (COP29), the world's most renowned andsignificant event, will take place in Azerbaijan, all of the topicsaddressed within the SDG Dialogue framework will logically come toa close during COP29.

Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (theAzerbaijani Parliament).