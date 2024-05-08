Kuwait Issues Statement Marking End Of Amir's State Visit To Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait issued on Wednesday a statement marking conclusion of the state visit paid by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the sisterly Republic of Turkiye.

The statement said, "On the basis of the historic bilateral relations bonding leaderships of the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Turkiye, the two friendly peoples and the mutual keenness on part of the political leaderships in the two countries on boosting the friendly relations and the partnership, as well as on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the official relations between the two friendly countries, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paid a state visit to the Republic on May 7-8.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal was welcomed as a dear guest for His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who was on top of the hosts at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara."

President Erdogan and His Highness the Amir held a session of bilateral discussions, followed by another one at the official level grouping delegations from the two sides. The talks were marked with consensus on issues of common concern and necessity of bolstering the bilateral relations in all sectors.

The two sides affirmed their pride of the distinctive ties between the two countries and peoples, praised level of the commercial and economic relations and cooperation, namely the volume of trade exchange, activities by the Kuwait Public Investments Authority in Turkiye and investments by Turkish companies in Kuwait.

They signed, on sidelines of the discussions, a number of significant agreements, memoranda of understanding in the fields of coping with natural catastrophes, free trade zones, housing and infrastructural sectors, in addition to a MoU regarding the strategic ministerial-level dialogue.

Moreover, the Kuwaiti and Turkish officials signed an executive protocol for the contracts of the defense equipment's contracts and a MoU between the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry and the Turkish catastrophes and emergency authority.

President Erdogan, the statement continued, affirmed support for sovereignty, territorial sanctity and regional security of the State of Kuwait, stressing that contacts between the two countries would closely continue at various levels.

He expressed his appreciation of Kuwait's good efforts and the pioneering role at the regional and international levels as well as its policy aimed at attaining prosperity for peoples.

Regarding regional developments, the two countries expressed concern at conditions in Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and the crimes committed against the Palestinian brothers and the catastrophic conditions in the occupied territories.

The two sides expressed concern regarding the tragic conditions in Rafah, southern Gaza, where the residents were threatened to be relocated against their will, affirming the necessity that the international community namely the UN Security Council shoulder the responsibility on implementing resolutions that call for an immediate cease-fire, protecting civilians, ensuring delivery of the humanitarian aid in the occupied territories and settling the Palestinian cause according to resolutions of the international legitimacy.

President Erdogan decorated His Highness the Amir with the prestigious State Order in appreciation for his major role in boosting the bilateral relations.

In the end of the visit, His Highness the Amir expressed gratitude to President Erdogan for the warm hospitality and invited him to visit Kuwait. He also expressed good wishes to the president and the friendly Turkish people. (end)

