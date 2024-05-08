(MENAFN- Baystreet) Ascot Resources Ltd.

Stocks in Play

5/8/2024 - 8:47 AM EST - U.S. Gold Corp. : Announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gold King Corp., has been issued its Surface Gold Mine Permit, dated April 29, 2024, from the Director of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, subject to certain conditions. In commenting on the approval, George Bee , President, CEO and Director of U.S. Gold Corp. said, "Having previously been granted the Industrial Siting Permit in June last year and now the Mine Operating Permit we have cleared the major regulatory hurdles towards project development. Work to meet final authorization for development is well underway. The remaining conditions are the approval of the reclamation bond which has already been submitted, the Wyoming Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permitting process, which is in the final stages of approval, and the WDEQ Air Quality Division permits, where technical work is under review. We remain on track to receive the necessary permits around mid-year, as per prior guidance." U.S. Gold Corp. shares N are trading off 5 cents at $4.35.



