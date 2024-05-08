Alula Recognised With Sustainability Stand Award At Arabian Travel Market 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



AlUla recognised with prestigious Sustainability Award for stand concept of 'AlUla's Net Zero: Empowering Innovation, Transforming Travel' Presence at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) highlights AlUla's drive for sustainable tourism, including conservation projects, eco-friendly accommodation, and community-based tourism initiatives - underpinned by AlUla Sustainability Charter and amplified by destination's first global brand campaign, 'Forever Revitalising

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – 08 May 2024:

The ancient city of AlUla in northwest Saudi Arabia has been honoured with the prestigious Sustainability Stand Award at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, out of 2,844 other competing stand designs at the event.

This accolade highlights AlUla's steadfast commitment to sustainability, prominently showcased through the innovative design of their exhibition stand at the event.

Under the banner of the 'AlUla Green Initiative 2024', the stand at this year's ATM embodied a philosophy that emphasises the importance of every small effort contributing to a more sustainable future. The luxury boutique heritage destination utilised eco-friendly materials such as recycled wood and metal sourced from local suppliers, energy-efficient lighting, and advanced waste management systems, an approach leveraged to significantly minimise the environmental impact while adhering to stringent sustainability standards.

Additionally, the reusable stand can be packed into a single pallet for low-carbon transportation. The stand also uses digital content instead of paper collateral, and incorporates reusable elements like furniture and structural components, including steel frameworks and flooring. Environmentally-friendly measures also included the use of ecological paints and MDF that contains no added formaldehyde.

“The response to our sustainable stand at ATM 2024 has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Rami Almoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU). 'Our dedication to sustainability extends beyond mere participation. With initiatives such as the Sharaan Planting Initiative and our comprehensive carbon offset program launched on-site, we aim to inspire every individual to contribute to environmental conservation. This award arrives just after the launch of our first global brand campaign, 'Forever Revitalising,' which encapsulates and amplifies AlUla's core sustainability ethos.'

To further educate visitors about sustainability, LED screens at the stand displayed the eco-friendly features of the design and detailed the carbon offsets achieved by these measures. Additionally, as part of a broader digital engagement strategy, attendees were invited to register for complimentary tree planting at Sharaan Nature Reserve. This initiative offers each participant geolocations for their tree, along with regular updates and photos, fostering greater transparency and engagement.

In a proactive measure to minimise its environmental impact, AlUla has pledged to offset all emissions associated with ATM 2024, including those from stand construction, staff air travel to Dubai, and on-site activities. These offsets, secured through collaboration with ClimeCo, were implemented before the exhibition began, underscoring AlUla's proactive approach to environmental stewardship.

AlUla: setting new benchmarks in sustainable destination development

As a leader in the experience economy, AlUla's approach involves a holistic 'light touch' tourism strategy that effectively manages visitor numbers, boosts environmental awareness, and engages the community in conservation, thereby promoting sustainable growth while ensuring its rejuvenation efforts resonate deeply with both visitors and the local community.

Central to this strategy is the AlUla Sustainability Charter, which guarantees the preservation of the natural and historical integrity of the area amidst ongoing development. This commitment is highlighted by initiatives like designating 50% of





AlUla as nature reserves and investing in eco-friendly infrastructure, establishing a global gold standard for sustainable tourism. Additionally, the ambitious AlUla tramway project aims to connect Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO Heritage Site, with AlUla International Airport, showcasing AlUla's dedication to sustainable mobility. This project will unfold in two phases, reinforcing the region's commitment to environmentally friendly transport solutions.

AlUla also prioritises sustainable construction practices with all Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) projects required to meet stringent Green Building Certification standards, achieving Mostadam Diamond or LEED Gold certifications. This commitment ensures that AlUla's architectural development not only embodies modernity but also serves as a model of environmental responsibility, making AlUla a beacon of innovative and sustainable destination development.