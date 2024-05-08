Sangeeth Sivan, Renowned Film Maker From Kerala, Passes Away At 61

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Renowned filmmaker from Kerala Sangeeth Sivan passed away at the age of 61 on 8 May while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai had films like 'Vyooham,' 'Daddy,' 'Gandharvam,' and the 'Yodha'. Apart from this, he also made 10 Hindi movies like 'Kya Kool Hai Hum' and 'Apna Sapna Money Money'.More to come...

