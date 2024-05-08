               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sangeeth Sivan, Renowned Film Maker From Kerala, Passes Away At 61


5/8/2024 9:00:08 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Renowned filmmaker from Kerala Sangeeth Sivan passed away at the age of 61 on 8 May while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai had films like 'Vyooham,' 'Daddy,' 'Gandharvam,' and the 'Yodha'. Apart from this, he also made 10 Hindi movies like 'Kya Kool Hai Hum' and 'Apna Sapna Money Money'.More to come...

MENAFN08052024007365015876ID1108188370


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search