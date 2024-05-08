Basti Lok Sabha -- Same Rivals But Different Parties

(MENAFN- IANS) Basti (UP), May 8 (IANS) The Lok Sabha elections in Basti make an interesting picture. The rivals are the same, though the party has changed.

In 2019, Harish Dwivedi of BJP won the seat, defeating Ram Prasad Chaudhary of BSP.

In 2024, Dwivedi is again contesting on the BJP symbol and his rival is once again Ram Prasad Chaudhary.

The only difference is that this time, Chaudhary is contesting on a Samajwadi symbol instead of BSP.

Harish Dwivedi is seeking a third term from Basti, having won the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Ram Prasad Chaudhary is a veteran politician, a former MP and a five-term MLA. He is one of the tallest leaders of the Kurmi community.

The BSP, however, has queered the pitch in Basti by replacing its earlier candidate Daya Shankar Mishra with Lavkush Patel who also belongs to the Kurmi community.

The BSP has turned the election into a triangular contest.

Lavkush Patel is the son of three-time MLA, the late Nandu Chaudhary, who was known for his association with Ram Prasad Chaudhary.

“There is an attempt to divide my voters by fielding one from my own community but this election is much more than just casteism. The voters can see through the game plan and will vote wisely,” said Chaudhary.

Harish Dwiwedi, on the other hand, is confident that the work done by central and state governments will earn him a third term in the Lok Sabha.