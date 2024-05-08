Philippines Reinforces Coastal Defense In Response To Chinese Aggression

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Philippines, increasingly concerned about rising tensions in the South China Sea, is bolstering its defenses through strategic military drills and policy shifts.



During the annual Balikatan exercise, 16,000 American and Filipino troops practiced coastal defense at the La Paz Sand Dunes.



They simulated neutralizing an invading force using M-777 howitzers and 105 mm artillery guns.



The Hawaii-based 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment delivered precision firepower with machine guns and javelin missiles.



U.S. task force commander Marine Lt. Gen. Mike Cederholm stated that Balikatan aims to secure the Philippines' maritime territories and deter potential amphibious assaults.







Recently, tensions spiked when Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons at Philippine ships near Scarborough Shoal.



This area, within the Philippines ' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), remains controlled by Beijing. The incident severely damaged equipment on the BRP Datu Bankaw.



Commodore Jay Tarriela of the Philippine Coast Guard highlighted this as an open display of China's disregard for international law.

Philippine Defense Enhancements

The Philippine Department of Defense responded to these maritime threats by unveiling the CADC, a strategy focused on territorial integrity and EEZ protection.



This policy shift emphasizes external defense through naval acquisitions, technological advancements, and securing strategic territories.



Chief of the Armed Forces, Gen. Romeo Brawner, highlighted the importance of monitoring maritime borders and fortifying islands in disputed waters.



In addition, the CADC relies on partnerships with allies like the United States and India.



The Philippines is acquiring advanced radar systems, anti-ship missiles, and drones to operationalize its new defense strategy.



Mark Manantan of the Pacific Forum International stressed that these investments will make the CADC's concepts concrete and actionable.









By reinforcing its coastal defenses and military policies, the Philippines aims to safeguard its sovereignty. This strategy is intended to prevent further encroachments in the South China Sea.









