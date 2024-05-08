Retail Giant Carrefour Marks Stellar First Quarter

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a remarkable turnaround, Carrefour, the retail behemoth that includes Atacadão and Sam's Club, soared to a net profit of R$ 39 million ($7.65 million) in the first quarter of 2024.



This recovery sprang from increases in both gross sales and total revenue, with notable contributions from Atacadão , its flagship operation.



Atacadão itself reported R$ 19.3 billion ($3.78 billion) in sales, bolstered by both an uptick in same-store sales and the strategic addition of 20 new outlets.









This growth was supported by enhanced B2B sales and a revival of customer foot traffic. Tailored services adeptly catered to both businesses and individual consumers, facilitating this revival.













Moreover, Atacadão's financial health strengthened, with a significant 9.9% growth in gross profit and an improved gross margin.



Meanwhile, its EBITDA surged by over 23%, a testament to efficient cost management despite rising operational expenses.



Sam's Club also reported impressive results, with a 52.4% leap in EBITDA, driven by successful initiatives to attract new patrons.



Conversely, the Carrefour brand stores experienced a slight dip, attributed to ongoing store transformations.







Carrefour Group's Financial Resurgence

Adding to the success, Banco Carrefour, the group's financial arm, showcased a remarkable profit increase. This was underpinned by higher revenue and a robust credit portfolio.

















Stringent credit policies adopted since mid-2022 have coupled this financial upswing with reduced delinquency rates.









Despite these positive developments, the group's overall financial position showed a loss, albeit a reduced one, thanks to lower financial leverage and strategic provision reversals.



Nonetheless, the reduction in net debt and an improved leverage ratio underscored a stable financial restructuring.



This robust performance not only demonstrates Carrefour 's resilience but also its strategic agility in navigating a dynamic retail environment.



It highlights the importance of adaptive business strategies and customer-centric services in sustaining growth and profitability in the competitive retail sector.



This remarkable rebound sets a positive trajectory for Carrefour's future, potentially influencing market trends and investor confidence globally.

