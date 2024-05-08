Retail Giant Carrefour Marks Stellar First Quarter

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a remarkable turnaround, Carrefour, the retail behemoth that includes Atacadão and Sam's Club, soared to a net profit of R$ 39 million ($7.65 million) in the first quarter of 2024.
This reversal marks a significant shift from the substantial loss experienced in the previous year.
This recovery sprang from increases in both gross sales and total revenue, with notable contributions from Atacadão , its flagship operation.
Atacadão itself reported R$ 19.3 billion ($3.78 billion) in sales, bolstered by both an uptick in same-store sales and the strategic addition of 20 new outlets.
This growth was supported by enhanced B2B sales and a revival of customer foot traffic. Tailored services adeptly catered to both businesses and individual consumers, facilitating this revival.
Moreover, Atacadão's financial health strengthened, with a significant 9.9% growth in gross profit and an improved gross margin.
Meanwhile, its EBITDA surged by over 23%, a testament to efficient cost management despite rising operational expenses.
Sam's Club also reported impressive results, with a 52.4% leap in EBITDA, driven by successful initiatives to attract new patrons.
Conversely, the Carrefour brand stores experienced a slight dip, attributed to ongoing store transformations.
Carrefour Group's Financial Resurgence
Adding to the success, Banco Carrefour, the group's financial arm, showcased a remarkable profit increase. This was underpinned by higher revenue and a robust credit portfolio.
Stringent credit policies adopted since mid-2022 have coupled this financial upswing with reduced delinquency rates.
Despite these positive developments, the group's overall financial position showed a loss, albeit a reduced one, thanks to lower financial leverage and strategic provision reversals.
Nonetheless, the reduction in net debt and an improved leverage ratio underscored a stable financial restructuring.
This robust performance not only demonstrates Carrefour 's resilience but also its strategic agility in navigating a dynamic retail environment.
It highlights the importance of adaptive business strategies and customer-centric services in sustaining growth and profitability in the competitive retail sector.
This remarkable rebound sets a positive trajectory for Carrefour's future, potentially influencing market trends and investor confidence globally.
MENAFN08052024007421016031ID1108188265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.