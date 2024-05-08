Deputy FM Receives Moroccan Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received, Wednesday, Morocco's Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Issa, where they discussed bilateral ties and ways to boost them. (end) seo

