               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy FM Receives Moroccan Amb.


5/8/2024 8:14:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received, Wednesday, Morocco's Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Issa, where they discussed bilateral ties and ways to boost them. (end)
seo





MENAFN08052024000071011013ID1108188138


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search