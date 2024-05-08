               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Deputy FM Receives Bangladesh, Ukraine Ambassadors


5/8/2024 8:14:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received, Wednesday, outgoing Ambassador of Bangladesh Md Ashikuzzaman, and outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador Dr. Oleksandr Balanutsa, on the end of their tenure. (end)
