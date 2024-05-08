Swedish central bank's monetary policy reacts to low inflation points to caution

(MENAFN) In a move reflecting concerns over persistently low inflation, the Swedish Central Bank made its first interest rate cut in eight years on Wednesday. The decision saw the main interest rate reduced by a quarter of a percentage point, settling at 3.75 percent. This decision follows a period of subdued inflation, which has notably dwindled in recent months.



The central bank's statement highlighted the convergence of inflation towards the targeted 2 percent mark, juxtaposed with a sluggish economic landscape. Notably, inflation dipped to 4.1 percent year-on-year in March from a peak of 12.3 percent in December 2022, prompting the need for monetary intervention.



Anticipating this move, analysts widely expected the interest rate adjustment, given the decelerating inflation trend. The bank's outlook suggests a potential for two further rate cuts in the latter half of the year, contingent upon the stability of inflation expectations. However, it also acknowledges external factors such as the robust performance of the US economy, geopolitical tensions, and the weakening Swedish krona exchange rate, which could reignite inflationary pressures.



In light of these complexities, the central bank advocates for a cautious approach to future monetary policy adjustments. Emphasizing the need for prudence, it advocates for gradual reductions in the key interest rate. This strategic maneuver aims to mitigate risks associated with potential economic shocks while providing necessary stimulus to address inflation concerns.



The decision to lower the key interest rate marks a significant shift from its peak in September 2023, when it reached 4 percent, its highest level since 2008. This latest move harks back to the last interest rate cut in February 2016, underlining the gravity of the current economic circumstances and the central bank's proactive stance in managing monetary policy.

