JFEX Taps Into $11-Billion Low-Alcoholic And Non-Alcoholic Markets With New Show Zone

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Japan Int'l Food & Beverage Expo (JFEX) newly establishes its non-alcoholic zone at the highly anticipated JFEX Wine & Spirits.



As per Forbes, the global non-alcoholic market is expanding globally. The market for non-alcoholic or low-alcoholic drinks reached $11 billion (about 1.46 trillion yen) in 2022 after sales volume climbed by more than 7% in 10 main global regions. As a result, the market is expected to increase at a faster rate than it has over the previous four years.



IWSR, a global market research firm for alcoholic drinks, believes that improving taste, advancing production technology, and broadening the consumer base are fueling the industry's expansion. In the US and Europe, a lifestyle known as "Sober Curious" is prevalent. This way of life is suitable for someone who is already able to drink but doesn't try to. Thus, a series of advancements in non-alcoholic beverages and the launch of new goods have been introduced to support this trend.



Thus, to support that trend, RX Japan has launched a 'Non-alcoholic Zone' at JFEX Wine & Spirits, the show specialised in alcoholic beverages. Aside from alcoholic beverages, the show will now welcome suppliers and manufacturers of non-alcoholic and micro-alcoholic beverages. This, in return, will develop sales channels for buyers and open more sourcing opportunities for retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and wholesalers in Japan and all around the world.



This year, JFEX will have two editions. JFEX Summer will be held on June 19 (Wed) - 21 (Fri), 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight, while JFEX Winter will be on November 27 (Wed) - 29 (Fri), 2024, at Makuhari Messe. The shows will be co-located with Japan's Food Export Fair, which will showcase a wide variety of Japanese food and beverages from all over Japan.



Among the exhibitors who will be showcasing their exquisite products are Choya Umeshu and Summa that will introduce a 0% alcohol authentic plum wine and 'Holoyawaz', a special non-alcoholic wine, respectively.



It's not too late to join the major companies that will be present at the show. Companies with non-alcoholic and low-alcoholic products are invited to exhibit at JFEX Wine & Spirits. By participating in this show, exhibitors will be able to set up real business meetings with domestic and international food service providers and retailers, which could result in sales. For more information, sign up to visit or register as an exhibitor at today.







Company :-RX Japan

User :- RX Japan

Email :...

Phone :-+81-3-6739-4133

Mobile:- +81-3-6739-4133

Url :-