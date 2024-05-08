Int'l Assistance To Aircraft Accident Victims' Symposium Launches In Oman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 8 (KUNA) -- The two-day International Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims and their Families (AAVF) symposium launched, Wednesday, in Oman with over 200 global participants and specialized experts in aviation safety and aviation incidents.

In his opening speech Director General of Maritime Affairs at the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology Captain Majid Al-Barhi said that this symposium aims to familiarize aircraft passengers with local and global organizations, and Oman's prominent role in aviation.

The symposium also aims to highlight international civil aviation organizations' standards and requirements in handling aviation incident victims and their families, while practicing damage control protocols regarding missing victims, Al-Barhi added.

Al-Barhi affirmed Oman, since its' signing of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation to fulfill international requirements and standards for the highest air safety, had been eager to continue its assurances to prosper in both local and global aviation practices.

Because of Oman's continuing keenness to prosper in aviation safety that it was chosen to host the symposium that would bring international experts in the field to the country.

The symposium will cover a number of lectures and discussions regarding global civil aviation standards, including reviewing international aviation organizations and corporations, and their roles in airline safety, said Al-Barhi.

The role of airports will also be discussed, in how they would handle aviation incidents through contacting victims' families and conducting investigations. (end)

