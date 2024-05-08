Chad’S Disputed Vote Ends With Deby Dynasty’S Victory

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Chad's presidential election on May 6, 2024, Mahamat Idriss Deby, interim leader and son of former President Idriss Deby, secured a victory that extended the family's decades-long rule.



This election was the first since the military junta formed in 2021 following his father's death.



Despite calls for transparent civilian rule, international observers criticized the process for lacking fairness and democratic credibility, given the repressive environment.



Mahamat Deby consolidated his grip on power by leveraging state resources and restricting opposition activity.



The government extended the transition timeline and manipulated the political process to cement their dominance.







A tightly controlled national dialogue led to constitutional amendments that reinforced the military junta's control and permitted junta leaders to join the new government.



Opposition groups and rights organizations condemned the results, citing violent repression and the unfair limitations imposed on their participation.



The death of prominent opposition leader Yaya Dillo highlighted these concerns, with activists demanding an independent investigation.



Additionally, international observers noted the absence of an impartial electoral process, underscoring the lack of genuine democratic transition.



The election signifies the ongoing struggle for democracy in Chad , where entrenched military power and dynastic control challenge reform efforts.



Despite demands for change by Chadians and international stakeholders, Deby's victory reinforces concerns about the entrenched rule.



The process raises doubts about the future of democratic governance in the country and the broader Sahel region .



Mahamat Deby's regime now faces mounting pressure to deliver on promises of reform while balancing political stability.



Whether he can address these issues or simply maintain the status quo remains uncertain.



Observers remain concerned about the implications for democracy in Chad and other regions with similar political dynamics.

