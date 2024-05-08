Auren’S Strategic Triumph In A Turbulent Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Auren, a beacon in renewable energy, unveiled a notable 10% surge in first-quarter profits, reaching R$ 253.6 million ($49.7 million).









This uplift was fueled by rising energy prices, a direct consequence of the scant rainfall impacting Brazil's energy scene.



In such an environment, Auren's savvy trading strategies capitalized on market volatility.









The company's EBITDA witnessed a robust 32.7% climb, settling at R$ 599.6 million ($117.6 million).



This impressive figure chiefly stemmed from adept mark-to-market adjustments in trading contracts, tailored to the unpredictability of early 2024's free-market prices.













Nonetheless, when these non-cash elements are set aside, a stark reality emerges.



Auren's adjusted EBITDA has dipped by 9.1%, signifying challenges in hydropower and wind energy yields, calculated at R$ 360 million ($70.6 million).









Mario Bertoncini , Auren's CFO, articulated strategic foresight during this period.









He emphasized how Auren harnessed elevated early-year prices, setting the stage for a promising April.



During this time, clients, having observed the market's rhythm, escalated their engagements.









Looking ahead, Bertoncini envisions sustained customer interest in energy acquisitions, especially if prices hover around current levels or notch up slightly.



Adding to this optimism is Auren's ongoing expansion, most notably through the Sol de Jaba project.







Auren's Strategic Expansion







This initiative, poised to deliver 620 MW upon completion, symbolizes a significant stride in solar and wind capabilities.



Auren's proactive approach extends beyond operational expansions.



With strategic acquisitions and R$3 billion in reserves, the company is well-prepared for future ventures. It displays financial prudence with a leverage of 1.9x.



However, this narrative unfolding amid a volatile energy landscape, underscores Auren's adeptness in navigating market dynamics.



It ensures sustainability and positions the company as a leader ready to harness future opportunities.









Such strategic foresight not only secures Auren's robust financial health but also reinforces its commitment to advancing renewable energy. This reflects its pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future.









