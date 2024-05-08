Zeekr’S Market Maneuver: Taking On Tesla With U.S. IPO

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold move, Zeekr, a subsidiary of China's Geely Auto, is making headlines with its upcoming U.S. IPO, aiming to raise over $1 billion.









This significant step marks the largest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2021.



It also signals Zeekr's ambitious plans to expand and compete globally, especially against giants like Tesla.









Despite the daunting competition, Zeekr remains undeterred. With Tesla gaining tentative approval for its "full self-driving" technology in China, Zeekr is poised to challenge the status quo.









The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to further develop its range of electric vehicles.







This range currently includes models like the 001 hatchback, the 009 van, the X compact crossover, and the soon-to-be-unveiled 007 sedan.









Financially, Zeekr navigates through turbulent waters with a reported net loss of RMB 3.87 billion ($531.34 million) in the first half of 2023, despite a substantial revenue increase in the same period.



The target valuation of $18 billion pre-IPO underscores its aggressive strategy and confidence in its innovative products.









This strategic IPO underscores a growing trend among Chinese EV makers.



They are not only challenging Tesla's dominance but also establishing themselves as formidable contenders in the global automotive market.









Zeekr's U.S. IPO sets a transformative stage for the company and could significantly influence future market trends and investor confidence worldwide.









This move is more than a financial venture; it's a statement of intent from Zeekr to be a leader in the global shift toward electric vehicles.



It reflects the dynamic nature of the automotive industry and the increasing importance of sustainable transportation solutions.









