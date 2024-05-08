The Uae Welcomes Future Olympic Sport Flag Football, With First International Tournament In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Inaugural Sanad Oasis Flag Football Cup accelerates the establishment of the a new Olympic sport in the UAE



Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company supports flag football development through infrastructure, framework and partnerships

Flag Football will make its first Olympic appearance in Los Angles 2028 Flag football is a fast-growing, non-contact variation of American football

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 8 May 2024

– The inaugural Oasis Flag Football Cup, presented by Sanad, marked a milestone in the UAE last weekend, as the first international flag football tournament held in the country. 160 athletes, representing eight teams from five countries, met at ACTIVE Al Maryah Island's indoor sports dome on 3 and 4 May, with great enthusiasm by players and fans alike.

Taking home the championship trophy was Kuwaiti team Al Qadsia, handily toppling Egypt's Pharaohs 41 – 12 in a high-energy battle. UAE Eagles earned a third place finish by defeating a worthy opponent, Saudi Arabia-based Al-Bahara. In addition to trophies for the three podium teams, the tournament recognized the five top players for outstanding efforts and sportsmanship, as voted by opponent coaches. Winners included Hashim Jackson (Dubai Spartans), Faisal Farhan (Al Qadsia - Kuwait), Ahmed Badr (Pharaohs - Egypt), Muzafar Akay (UAE Eagles), and Tyrone Jackson (Al Bahara - KSA). Abdullah Alsalem (Al Qadsia – Kuwait) received the award for top scorer, with 75 points across the tournament.

Leading the closing ceremony was Noura Al Hammadi, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC).“As ADEC looks to activate sports and recreation in Abu Dhabi and the region, we are very proud to be leading the establishment of flag football in the UAE,” said Al Hammadi.

“With our solid reputation in sports development, we are especially looking forward to creating a culture of flag football that fuels the development of future Olympians for our nation. We congratulate everyone who participated in this inaugural tournament” Added Al Hammadi.

Presenting awards and medals was Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad who remarked: 'We are thrilled to play a role in introducing our community to the exciting and growing sport of flag football at the inaugural Sanad Oasis Flag Football Cup. Sanad's commitment extends beyond sports, encompassing health, wellness, and overall community engagement. Our partnership with ADEC reflects this dedication, aligning with our joint goals to promote a healthy lifestyle and foster community well-being. Together, we aim to support ADEC in achieving its objectives and contribute positively to the well-being of our community.”

The Sanad Oasis Flag Football Cup signifies the beginning of a burgeoning flag football community in the UAE. Hosted by ADEC, and supported by Sanad, the tournament was a first-of-its-kind initiative reflecting ADEC's dedication to the National Sports Strategy 2031 that aims to boost involvement at both community and professional levels, including the development of future Olympic athletes. In addition to hosting more tournaments, ADEC is actively working on establishing essential infrastructure, governance framework and strategic partnerships to support flag football's growth and development.

Set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028, flag football is a fast-paced, alternative version of American (gridiron) football. This weekend's sport extravaganza featured line-ups of five players on each team, navigating a 64m long pitch to advance the ball into the end zone. Unlike traditional American football, where tackles are used, flag football players pull flags from the opponent's waistband to stop play. Widely recognized as one of the world's fastest growing sports, flag football is popular with men, women and youth alike.





ADEC and Sanad, are subsidiaries of Mubadala Investment Company Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi based sovereign wealth fund, amplifying their joint effort to advance Abu Dhabi as a global sports destination. This partnership reiterates a significant commitment to enhancing and transforming sports and entertainment facilities and infrastructure across the Emirate, fostering community engagement, and promoting active lifestyles.