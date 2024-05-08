Bitcoin V 2 (BII), A Securely Insured Investment Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Bitcoin v 2 (BII) on May 7, 2024, for all BitMart users. The BII/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Bitcoin v 2 (BII)?

Bitcoin v 2 (BII) represents a pioneering advancement in the cryptocurrency landscape as the first token to offer loss insurance, setting a new standard for investment security within the digital asset space. Developed under the umbrella of BitBull, BII benefits from its parent company's robust regulatory foundation.

BitBull is unique in its stature, holding the distinction of being the first and only licensed brokerage that operates across both cryptocurrency and stock market exchanges, further bolstered by a federally issued banking license. This extensive licensing assures investors of a secure platform for their financial engagements. BitBull's commitment to building a trustworthy environment is further evidenced by the leadership of Mark Anthony, a former Chief Engineer at IBM, who serves as the President & CEO, guiding the company with a focus on integrity and reliability.

Why Bitcoin v 2 (BII)?

BitBull's extensive experience in professional trading is integrated into Bitcoin v 2, offering a sophisticated global cryptocurrency and forex exchange that caters to a wide array of financial instruments. Whether it's the flexibility in trading or the assurance of operating within a regulated framework, BII provides a future-proof platform where users can trade with confidence and security.

The vision behind BII is to not only continue the legacy of trust and professional excellence that BitBull has established but also to innovate within the financial sector by ensuring that every investment on the platform is safeguarded against potential losses. This holistic approach to trading and investment positions Bitcoin v 2 as a compelling choice for those seeking stability, security, and a forward-looking approach in their cryptocurrency and forex engagements.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Bitcoin v 2 (BII)

Token Name: Bitcoin v 2

Token Symbol: BII

Token Type: ETH

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000 BII

To learn more about Bitcoin v 2 (BII), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!