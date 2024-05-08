Comprehensive Preparations Underway For COP29 Guest Accommodation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

Azerbaijan is gearing up to host COP29, the event anticipated todraw the largest number of participants. Following the successfulbid to host this significant event, Azerbaijan has embarked on arigorous preparation process.

Amidst a flurry of activities, the country is sparing no effortin ensuring the seamless execution of COP29, Azernews reports.

Chief of Staff of the State Tourism Agency, Kanan Gasimov,highlighted these preparations at an event focusing on theimplementation status of the 2023 Action Plan and forthcomingpriorities of the "Development of Tourism" working group within theCommission for Business Environment and International Ratings ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan.

Gasimov expressed optimism regarding the event's smooth conduct,emphasizing the dual nature of preparations: organizationallogistics and the dissemination of pertinent political messagesaddressing climate change. He underscored the State TourismAgency's concerted efforts in both aspects, emphasizingcollaboration with tourism organizations and relevant internationalbodies to accommodate incoming guests, coordinate logisticalendeavors, and mitigate the environmental footprint of the event onthe tourism sector.

"As an agency, we're meticulously addressing all aspects toensure a seamless experience for our esteemed guests," Gasimovremarked, emphasizing proactive measures to address potentialchallenges, including exploring alternative accommodation optionsto alleviate any logistical hurdles.

Azerbaijan's proactive stance underscores its commitment to notonly hosting COP29 but also leveraging the platform to contributemeaningfully to the global discourse on climate change. Withcomprehensive preparations underway, the country is poised toshowcase its organizational prowess and commitment tosustainability on the international stage.

It is worth noting this November, Azerbaijan is set to takecenter stage as the host of the 29th session of the Conference ofthe Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change(COP29), marking the largest international event of its kind.