Russian Troops Shell Donetsk Region Six Times Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled cities and villages in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region six times on Tuesday, May 7.

Vadim Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region six times. There have been no reports about anyone wounded and killed during the day," the post read.

In the Pokrovsk district, Marinka community, the Russians shelled Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, and Paraskoviivka.

"The outskirts of the Ocheretyne and Kurakhove communities were under fire. Kramatorsk district. Torske, Terny, Yampolivka, and Zarichne were shelled in the Lyman community. A forest fire started on an area of 470 hectares -- firefighters extinguished it. Stupochky, Predtechyne, Chervone and Mykolaivka were shelled in the Kostiantynivka community -- without destruction," the official added.

Kherson railway station comes under Russian fire

In the Bakhmut district, Chasiv Yar community, four private houses were damaged. A house was also damaged in Sviato-Pokrovske of the Siversk community.

Photos: Vadym Filashkin/Facebook