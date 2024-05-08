               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
QFFD, Lebanon Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation


5/8/2024 6:02:51 AM

Deputy Director General for Development Projects at Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Sultan Ahmed Al Aseeri met Lebanese Minister of Social Affairs H E Dr. Hector Hajjar yesterday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in humanitarian and development sectors.

