QFFD, Lebanon Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation

Deputy Director General for Development Projects at Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Sultan Ahmed Al Aseeri met Lebanese Minister of Social Affairs H E Dr. Hector Hajjar yesterday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in humanitarian and development sectors.

