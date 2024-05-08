Qatar Foundation Class Of 2024 Graduates Thrive To Impact Society

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation is committed to inspiring students to excel academically and personally, encouraging them to maximize their potential and positively impact society. The Class of 2024, which graduated yesterday, excelled academically and demonstrated a commitment to holistic development.

During the Convocation, 16 students were honoured with the QF Excellence Award, which recognises students who have gone above and beyond during their educational journey. These students have pursued research or creative projects, embraced international experiences, incorporated experiential learning, displayed civic duty through community service, actively participated in campus life, showcased professional and life skills, demonstrated creativity and originality, and exhibited motivation, initiative, perseverance, and leadership qualities.

“We are looking at students who are more well-rounded and ready for the complexities of today's world. We have this year 16 recipients of the QF Excellence Award and this Excellence Award was highly competitive. We had to choose 16 individuals from 300 applicants,” said Dr. Samah Gamar, Director of Academic Affairs at QF Higher Education.

“The criteria for the award required academic achievement, interdisciplinary research, civic engagement and civic duty, as well as a demonstration of professional and life skills. The 16 recipients of Excellence Award have high GPAs and academic achievement and demonstrated that they're engaged in applied research, they're actually working with faculty and with industry producing work that will have a positive impact on the community. Among them some students have been part of humanitarian projects abroad,” she added.

From left: Yahya Elkhatib, Kaltham Al Fakhroo, Hind Ibrahim Al Saraireh, Saoud Faisal Abdulaziz and Ghanim Al Sulaiti

The Peninsula spoke to some of the QF Excellence Awards winners and with several other graduates from the Class of 2024 across QF branch campuses.

Yahya Elkhatib, a Biological Sciences graduate from Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar CMU-Q and also a QF Excellence Award winner said that QF's education ecosystem and the infrastructure led him to choose CMU-Q for his undergraduate studies.

“The CMU-Q community is a very tight-knit community that welcomes everyone, no matter their background. When I first joined in 2020, I was worried that I wouldn't find personalities that matched mine because of how small the class is. As time passed by, I realized that our differences brought us closer and made us appreciate one another,” he said.

“CMU-Q taught me that perseverance and hard work can do wonders. The all-nighters I pulled and the endless hours I spent in the lab all paid off when I got amazing results. CMU-Q is a place where you can find balance, and your academic journey will be enriching and full of fun.

“I am most proud of serving as CMU-Q's Student Majlis president in my junior year. As the president, I led an executive team of departments. I worked with the deans on various projects and managed a budget. This position enhanced my leadership and decision-making skills, which are memories that I will always cherish,” he said.

Elkhatib plans to open a dental clinic in Doha and serve the community after completing graduate studies in the US.

“I was accepted into dental schools at Virginia Commonwealth University and New York University, and I aim to have my own practice when I finish dental school. The courses you take at CMU-Q enhance your analytical skills so you can apply them in any field later on in life. As a future dentist, I believe that the troubleshooting skills I gained from research will help me resolve problems efficiently. My business minor will help me come up with an effective strategy to run a dental clinic. It will also help me make informative business decisions so my business can thrive,” he said.

Another QF Excellence Award recipient Kaltham Al Fakhroo is a graduate in fine arts with a major in graphic designing from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts Qatar (VCUarts Qatar). From a young age, Kaltham has been following community classes at VCUarts Qatar because of her passion for art and design.

Sharing her reasons behind choosing VCUarts Qatar she said,“I have been attending community classes at VCUarts Qatar since I was 12 years. So, I'm familiar with the place and it is the only campus which offers a graphic designing major.”

According to Kaltham VCUarts Qatar has provided her with the perfect balance between inspiration, exceptional resources, and unique learning opportunities, both inside and outside of the traditional classroom.

“VCUarts Qatar provided me with numerous opportunities. The Student Government Association provided me with the platform to develop leadership skills by engaging in on-campus activities. I served as the treasurer, vice president and then as the president of the association. Through the association I got connected with clubs and activities by other QF campuses,” she said.

Kaltham strives to make a wider impact in society and become a changemaker with her art and leadership skills.

Her colleague Hind Ibrahim Al Saraireh graduated in fine arts with a major in graphic designing from VCUarts Qatar and plans to gain more practical experience and start her freelance venture.

“QF has provided me with the latest technologies in art and design and the opportunity to experiment with various materials and mediums shaping my career as a designer. Additionally, we had the opportunity to learn from professors and creative colleagues who made the journey easier and more enjoyable,” said Hind.

Expressing her passion for arts and knowing the future perspectives of graphic designing she said,“After graduation will join a creative design agency to gain practical experience and for further understanding of the industry. I also plan to launch my own freelance venture soon and enrol for a master's programme in two years.”

For Saoud Faisal Abdulaziz a Communications senior at Northwestern University in Qatar his strong passion for advocacy and social media has always been a significant driving force behind my decision to study communications.

“Ever since high school, I have been actively involved in various conferences, both locally and internationally, including the prestigious United Nations Youth Assembly. These experiences have shown me the immense power of effective communication in advocating for change and engaging with diverse audiences. I believe communications is a critical field because it not only empowers us to convey our ideas clearly and persuasively but also equips us to counter misinformation and foster understanding across different cultures and communities. This exposure has reinforced my desire to delve deeper into communications as a field of study, aligning perfectly with my long-standing commitment to making a difference through advocacy,” said Saoud.

He said education at Qatar Foundation has truly prepared him well for what's next. Being exposed to a diverse group of people has enabled him to develop a global understanding.

After gaining admission into QF universities, students have the unique opportunity to cross-register for classes at other partner universities in Education City and Saoud has also benefitted from the same.

“I've been encouraged to think outside the box and pursue new interests, which has been incredibly fulfilling. For example, through the cross-register programme, I had the opportunity to take classes at VCUarts Qatar, where I experienced firsthand how filmmakers collaborate with graphic designers to create compelling visual posters. This cross-disciplinary learning not only broadened my academic horizons but also enhanced my collaborative and creative skills, setting a strong foundation for my future endeavours,” he said.

Immediately after graduation, Saoud will join Qatar Airways, where he will undergo training to familiarise himself with the company's operations and culture. Following the training, he plans to work in either the Human Resources or Public Relations department, where he can apply his communications background.

“In the long term, I am considering furthering my education by pursuing master's studies in about 2-3 years. This step will not only enhance my professional skills but also deepen my theoretical understanding of communications, making me better equipped to take on leadership roles and contribute more significantly to my field,” he said.

QF graduates from majority of the branch campuses are well-rounded and are ready to meet demands of the job market. However, some of them are professionals who have completed their graduate studies as a tool to pursue their future endeavours.

Ghanim Al Sulaiti, a well-known Qatari entrepreneur running more than nine businesses pursued an Executive MBA at HEC Paris in Qatar.

He said the tenure at HEC Paris in Qatar provided him with transformative experiences which help in business endeavours.“Learning to scrutinize financial statements and revamping operational strategies became pivotal. It unearthed previously overlooked weaknesses, prompting me to reassess and fortify various facets of my enterprises,” said Ghanim.

Ghanim with an engineering bachelor's degree in engineering said that his experience and education at HEC Paris in Qatar has helped shifting from instinctual decision-making to a data-driven approach in business management.

“Unlike some peers yet to embark on entrepreneurial paths, I found the degree profoundly beneficial. As a business owner, I could swiftly implement newfound knowledge, making the experience exceptionally rewarding,” he said.