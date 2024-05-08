Concept PR Bags The PR Mandate Of Solv - B2B E-Commerce Platform

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Concept PR has won the PR mandate of Solv, India\'s trusted B2B e-commerce platform started in 2019 - It\'s an asset light managed marketplace with 370,000+ KYC verified micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) customers that offers India\'s MSME sector an open and inclusive trade ecosystem across the entire value chain. The technology platform connects Factories directly with buyers, door-step pick-up and delivery of goods, timely and easy access to finance as well as simplified business support functions and shape success for 63 MN+ MSMEs across the country.
Solv\'s B2B e-commerce platform is currently operational in 6 categories- Grocery & FMCG, Apparel, Home Furnishing, Consumer Electronics, Footwear, Toys & Sports.
Solv also enables commerce trade on its platform through multiple offerings like embedded finance to retailers on its platform to ease working capital for micro & small merchants and Anchor Led supply chain finance to ease capital requirements for tail-end retailers of large anchors clients like manufacturers, agri-producers etc. Financing on Solv\'s platform is enabled for MSMEs through its unique marketplace platform via partnerships with banks, NBFCs and Fintechs.
Company :-Concept PR
User :- Asmita Arora Sawhney
