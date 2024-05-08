‘Ye Toh Mera Farz Hai', Shekhar Suman To Join Son Adhyayan's Ex-Lover Kangana Ranaut For Election Campaign

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections. The voting has begun, and everyone has been doing their part to select the best candidate for the country. Amidst all of this, many of our favourite celebrities are entering politics. Rupali Ganguly just joined the BJP, and now Shekhar Suman has announced his membership into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP.



Shekhar Suman previously ran for Lok Sabha in 2009 as a member of the Congress party. However, he has now switched to the BJP and announced it today (May 7). He also spoke with the media about joining the party. He stated that until yesterday, he had no clue he would be doing this.

Soon after joining the BJP, Shekhar was asked if he was ready to campaign for Kangana Ranaut, who was reportedly in a relationship with his son Adhyayan earlier. To this, he said,“Agar bulayengi toh kyu nahi jayenge? Ye toh mera farz hai, aur haq bhi (If she asks me then why wouldn't I go? This is my responsibility, and my right as well).”



Kangana received a ticket to the Lok Sabha Elections from the BJP this year. She is running for election from Mandi. For those unfamiliar, Kangana is Shekhar Suman's son and Adhyayan Suman's ex-girlfriend.



Their parting was difficult, and he had witnessed Shekhar once claiming that Kangana used black magic on his kid, Adhyayan. As a result, Shekhar was asked if he would support Kangana's electoral campaign. Shekhar told the reporters he would surely support her if she called him.







He stated that it is his job and right to assist her now. Shekhar has wowed audiences with his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The online series has been streaming on Netflix since May 1 and has received mixed reviews from viewers.

Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Farida Jalal, Shruti Sharma, Taha Shah Badussha, and more actors appear in the web series. Shekhar's son, Adhyayan Suman, is also a member of Heeramandi.