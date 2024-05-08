'Won't Tolerate Insult On Basis Of Colour' - PM Modi Attacks Congress Over Sam Pitroda's Racist Remark (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 8) seized the moment to condemn what he termed as insults based on skin color in the wake of controversial remarks made by Congress leader Sam Pitroda. Addressing a rally in Warangal, PM Modi said that the people of India would not tolerate such derogatory comments. He called upon Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to provide an explanation for the remarks.

"Shehzade (Rahul Gandhi), you will have to answer, My country will not tolerate the disrespect of my countrymen on the basis of their skin color and Modi will never tolerate this," PM Modi said.

This comment, by the Prime Minister, comes after a recent statement by Sam Pitroda, the Indian Overseas Congress chairman, in which he remarked that people in the North East of India resemble the Chinese.

Sam Pitroda's remarks, made during an interview with The Statesman earlier this month, stirred controversy. "We have survived 70-75 years, in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside a few fights here and there. We could hold the country together, as diverse as India -- where people in the East look like Chinese, people in the West look like Arab, people in the North look like, maybe White, and people in South look like Africans. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters," he had said.

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned Pitroda's comments as racist and divisive. The party slammed the Congress leader for what they perceived as a lack of understanding of Indian culture and diversity.