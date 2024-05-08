Jumbo Gold And Diamonds Announces Strategic Shift To Retail

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Jumbo Gold and Diamonds, an established trader in gold and diamonds, is delighted to announce the news of its strategic shift from wholesale to retail. With this move, Jumbo Gold and Diamonds hopes to provide customers with affordable customisable jewellery options in Singapore.

In recent years, the company has observed a trend of customers looking for alternatives to retail due to increasing dissatisfaction with off-the-shelf products, which are expensive and non-customisable. Jumbo Gold and Diamonds' entrance into the retail market with their store, Mark Gabriel Fine Jewellers, gives discerning customers the ability to customise their jewellery according to their preferred colour and gemstone type. In addition, cutting out the middleman allows Jumbo Gold and Diamonds to price their products more competitively than other retailers.

Moreover, Jumbo Gold and Diamonds appeals to the growing segment of customers who prioritise ethical sourcing and sustainability efforts. Unlike retailers who fund middlemen and conflict causes, Jumbo Gold and Diamonds ensures that proceeds go directly to the local mining communities and families.

As the leading gold and diamond trading company in Singapore, Jumbo Gold and Diamonds buys and sells all types of precious metals, including platinum, silver, and gold bullion . The company possesses a vast collection of high-tech equipment and software that helps optimise cuts to maximise the brilliance and beauty of each gemstone. Additionally, the team at Jumbo Gold and Diamonds is equipped with over 30 years of experience in the industry and has invested in deep knowledge and research into gemstones. As such, customers seeking to trade in gold or diamond items can rely on the company's experts to help them navigate the jewellery buying process.

Jumbo Gold and Diamonds is a reliable diamond and gold trader in Singapore . By entering the retail market, the company aims to fulfill the customer base's evolving needs and preferences.

