Aleyda Mobile Spa Launches Project MIM: Empowering Migrant Workers To Overcome Musculoskeletal Pain

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2024 - In honour of Labour Day, Aleyda Mobile Spa, a business that has been providing holistic home-based and corporate massage since 2010, is pleased to announce its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative MigrantsInMind (MIM). Recognising the pressing issue of work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WRMSDs) among migrant workers in Singapore, MIM aims to empower them to manage and prevent aches and pains.







Aleyda Mobile Spa Migrants in Mind

Empowering Migrant Workers for Enhanced Health and Wellbeing

As of 2023, there are as many as 286,300 female migrant domestic workers and 441,100 male migrant non-domestic workers employed in labour-intensive work in Singapore. According to the Ministry of Manpower, from 2019 to 2021, WRMSDs made up 60% of all confirmed occupational disease cases. Among these, back injuries caused by ergonomic risks were the most common. The lack of access to proper therapeutic care exacerbates the pain and discomfort experienced by these workers. Recognising that they are unable to afford its home-based massage services, Aleyda Mobile Spa addresses this gap by providing training on ergonomics, self-massage and functional exercise geared towards aiding workers in their recovery and pain management.

The workers will receive customised training on proper material handling, self-massage techniques to ease aches and pains, and functional exercise to meet specific work demands. Additionally, participants will be given a free massage tool to facilitate their continued self-care journey beyond the workshops.

Harnessing Expertise for Meaningful Social Impact

Aleyda has been committed to workplace wellness for over a decade. The company recently started MIM to promote health and well-being among the migrant worker community in Singapore. Offering practical training in ergonomics, self-massage techniques, and corrective exercises, the workshops include body-massage fundamentals that are easy to learn and apply, even in a work setting or at home.

Additionally, the skills-based approach employed by Aleyda involves strategically matching the team's proficiency in ergonomics, massage therapy and functional exercise with the specific needs of migrant workers. This ensures that its efforts are not only impactful but also sustainable in the long term.

Building Sustainable Change Through Collaboration

Aleyda Mobile Spa has established partnerships with prominent non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community groups to make an impact with MIM. Two of these NGOs are ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) and Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME). ItsRainingRaincoats is a Singapore charity that aims to build bridges of integration between migrant workers and residents of Singapore. It works to improve the welfare of migrant workers and believes that their seamless integration into our community will benefit not just our migrant workers but Singapore as a whole. Meanwhile, the Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME) provides critical and long-term assistance to migrant workers, and runs a shelter for migrant domestic workers seeking temporary refuge. These collaborations enable Aleyda Mobile Spa to conduct effective workshops and provide vital support services to workers in the areas where they are most needed.

The Impact and Benefits of MigrantsInMind

MIM has the potential to bring significant benefits not only to Aleyda but also to the wider community. For Aleyda, the initiative provides the team with opportunities for professional growth and fulfilment, while also cementing the company's standing as a socially responsible organisation committed to making a positive impact. For migrant workers, MIM offers a pathway to improved health outcomes, increased productivity, and a greater sense of well-being.

'We are excited about MIM's potential to bring about positive change in the lives of migrant workers and our community as a whole,' shared Salinah Aliman, co-founder and director at Aleyda. By raising awareness and providing support, we envision a more inclusive and compassionate society where everyone's well-being is valued.'

Join Aleyda Mobile Spa in Making a Difference

Aleyda is inviting individuals and organisations to support MIM in its mission to empower Singapore's migrant workers. Interested parties can participate by contributing their skills through volunteering, serving as workshop facilitators or translators, sponsoring massage tools, or advocating for the cause through social media by tagging their posts with the hashtag #MigrantsInMind. It is hoped that the initiative would inspire professionals with expertise in pertinent areas such as massage therapy, ergonomics, chiropractic, and physical therapy to lend their skills in a similar manner. Hashtag: #MigrantsInMind



















The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Aleyda Mobile Spa

Aleyda Mobile Spa is a wellness services provider in Singapore that has been leading the way in mobile massage therapy since 2010. The business is dedicated to promoting holistic wellness and self-care, both in the workplace and at home. With a team of highly trained and experienced massage therapists, Aleyda Mobile Spa provides personalised services to enhance the physical and emotional well-being of its clients through therapeutic treatments, including full-body massage, prenatal and



postnatal massage , and foot reflexology, among other specialised services.

For more information, visit



mobile-spa/ .



Aleyda Mobile Spa