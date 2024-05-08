HMH Achieves Impressive Expansion In KSA, Adding Over 1,000 Rooms

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HMH increases its number of hotel rooms from 1,162 to 2,476 in one year HMH plans to open four hotels in Mecca, Madina, and Yanbu with a total of 1,314 hotel rooms over the next two years

Dubai, UAE (May 08, 2024): The Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), pioneer in the hotel management in the Middle East and North Africa, has taken the centre stage in the mega event of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 ongoing at the Dubai International and Convention Centre. The four-day show, kicked off on May 6 with over 2,000 exhibitors from more than 160 countries, is expected to see a huge footfall of not less than 50,000 global visitors.

HMH is proud to take center stage at this prestigious event, showcasing its remarkable growth and expansion, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). With a commitment to excellence and a vision for unparalleled guest experiences, HMH has seen a remarkable surge in its portfolio, solidifying its position in the industry.

Over 1,300 New Keys Added by HMH

In 2023, HMH boasted a total of 1,162 keys across its properties. Fast forward to 2024, and that number has more than doubled, reaching an impressive 2,476 keys. This extraordinary growth is a testament to HMH's dedication to providing exceptional hospitality and exceeding guest expectations.

Expansion to KSA

But the excitement doesn't stop there. HMH is gearing up for a series of grand openings, each promising to elevate the hospitality landscape in their respective regions. Among these highly anticipated openings is the Corp Yanbu Hotel & Residence, slated to welcome guests by June 2024, offering 104 keys of unparalleled luxury and comfort.

In the pipeline for Q4 2024 is the Corp Madinah Hotel, featuring 150 keys of exquisite accommodations designed to provide guests with a memorable stay in the heart of Madinah. And looking ahead to Q1 2025, HMH is set to unveil the Corp Makkah Al Naseem Hotel, adding a staggering 460 keys to its already impressive portfolio in Makkah. But HMH's expansion doesn't end there.

In Q1 2026, guests can look forward to the grand opening of the Corp Madinah Al Naqaa Hotel, boasting an impressive 600 keys and setting new standards for hospitality excellence in Madinah.

With each new property, HMH reaffirms its commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences and setting new benchmarks for luxury and comfort in the hospitality industry. As the Arabian Travel Market 2024 unfolds, HMH invites visitors to experience the future of hospitality firsthand and embark on a journey of unparalleled luxury and hospitality.