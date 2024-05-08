Media reports Roma migrating to Switzerland for benefits through false Ukrainian passports

(MENAFN) According to a report by Nau news outlet citing Swiss authorities, some members of the Roma community have been exploiting Switzerland's social benefits intended for Ukrainian refugees by using fake Ukrainian passports. The Roma, an ethnic group with a migratory history originating from India over a millennium ago, have reportedly been taking advantage of Switzerland's 'S protection status system,' which was implemented in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalation in early 2022.



The 'S status' offers Ukrainian refugees extended visa-free stays, accommodation, medical care, and other social benefits, bypassing the typical asylum-seeking process. However, the Roma, not recognized as a national minority in Switzerland, have allegedly been obtaining Ukrainian passports illegally to access these benefits.



Authorities in Bern have identified at least ten Roma families residing in the city under the guise of Ukrainian refugees using illegally obtained passports. Alexander Ott, head of Bern's immigration police, highlighted discrepancies in the documents, indicating potential fraud.



While the passports themselves may appear authentic, inconsistencies such as discrepancies between driver's licenses and passports or individuals' inability to provide accurate information from the documents raise suspicions.



The discovery underscores challenges faced by Swiss authorities in ensuring the integrity of their refugee system and preventing abuse of social benefits. As investigations continue, concerns persist over the exploitation of refugee assistance programs and the need for enhanced measures to verify the legitimacy of asylum claims and documents presented by applicants.

