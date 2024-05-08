America contemplates cutting funds from UN over Palestine

(MENAFN) According to a report by Reuters, the United States government is considering suspending all funding for United Nations agencies if a resolution acknowledging Palestine as eligible for full membership is adopted. Currently, Palestine holds the status of a "permanent observer state" at the United Nations, participating in meetings but lacking voting rights.



The draft resolution under consideration, set to be voted on by the United Nations General Assembly, aims to recognize the Palestinian Authority (PA) as eligible for full membership in the world body. Additionally, it recommends that the United Nations Security Council "reconsider the matter favorably." This move comes after the United States vetoed a similar bid by Palestinians in the United Nations Security Council last month. The process for full United Nations membership requires approval from both the 15-member Security Council and the General Assembly.



Nate Evans, spokesperson for the United States mission to the United Nations, expressed concerns regarding the resolution, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that entities meet the criteria for statehood outlined in the United Nations Charter before receiving certain benefits. Under United States law, Washington is prohibited from funding any United Nations organization that grants full membership to groups lacking the "internationally recognized attributes" of statehood. This stance was demonstrated in 2011 when the United States halted funding for the United Nations cultural agency (UNESCO) after the PA was granted full membership.



Evans reiterated the United States position that the path to statehood for the Palestinian people should be pursued through direct negotiations. However, diplomats familiar with the matter indicated that the 193-member General Assembly is likely to support the Palestinian bid, although adjustments to the draft resolution may still occur.

