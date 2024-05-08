Global Ophthalmoscope Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Ophthalmoscopes are portable medical instruments used by eye specialists and other medical professionals to examine the inside of the eye, specifically the retina. In 1847, the English mathematician and inventor Charles Babbage allegedly constructed a device that resembled the ophthalmoscope. However, it is generally accepted that the ophthalmoscope was invented in 1851 by the German physiologist Hermann von Helmholtz. The ophthalmoscope served as a model for later endoscopic devices.

The device contains a powerful light that can be focused on the eye via a minuscule mirror or prism. The examiner sees a magnified, nonstereoscopic image of the structures in the back of the eye, such as the optic disk, macula, retina, retinal blood vessels, and choroid, through a tiny hole in the ophthalmoscope where light reflects off the retina. As a screening instrument for various eye conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, the ophthalmoscope is very useful.

Market Dynamics

Increase in Patient Population with Eye Disorders Drives the Global Market

Eye care services and ophthalmoscopes are in high demand due to an increase in the prevalence of eye diseases worldwide. According to a 2021 report by The Lancet Global Health, approximately 596 million people worldwide suffer from impaired distance vision, of which 43 million are blind. An additional 510 million persons were found to have uncorrected near-vision impairment. Therefore, the treatment of these conditions is in high demand. The presence of numerous ophthalmologists increases the frequency of eye examinations and positively affects the market.

Government's Eye Care Initiatives Creates Tremendous Opportunities

According to the WHO, a rise in the incidence of eye disorders compels governments to expedite their plans to provide eye care services. The United Nations (UN) General Assembly incorporated eye care services into health coverage and vision care development in 2021. Government stakeholders, private sectors, civil societies, intergovernmental organizations, international organizations, and other entities, including the WHO, International Labour Organization, United Nations Development System, and United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), collaborated on developing eye care services.

With its Vision Health Initiative, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is committed to establishing an effective vision loss prevention and ocular health promotion network (VHI). This initiative aims to promote vision health, prevent and control eye disorders, vision loss and impairments, and eye injuries, and promote eye health. This major initiative will drive the future adoption of eye care services and provide significant opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global ophthalmoscope market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period. North America is a developed region with advanced and intelligent healthcare services, outstanding infrastructure, and a high adoption rate of advanced products in eye care services, all contributing to the region's market growth. Awareness and a large geriatric population are anticipated to stimulate market expansion. In addition, the growing demand for cataract and glaucoma diagnoses influences the market expansion in North America. According to the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. Eye health education initiatives provide various educational resources as part of a comprehensive eye health commitment. Similarly, the Population Reference Bureau predicts that Americans aged 65 and older will rise from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million in 2060. This increase in the elderly population will increase the demand for eye examinations.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.51% over the forecast period. Age and variations in lifestyle are the leading causes of vision impairment in Europe. Western Europe has a higher prevalence of ocular disorders. About 8,500,000 individuals in Western Europe suffer from moderate to severe vision impairment. High levels of awareness and a large geriatric population are anticipated to stimulate market expansion in the coming years. In addition, an increase in the demand for cataract and glaucoma diagnoses will positively impact the regional ophthalmoscope market's expansion. According to Eurostat, cataract surgery is Europe's most prevalent surgical procedure. In 2017, this procedure was performed more than 4.7 million times, which continues to rise annually. Eye examinations before surgical procedures are essential and generate a high demand for eye testing equipment, such as ophthalmoscopes, thereby driving market expansion.

Key Highlights



The global ophthalmoscope market was valued at USD 55.93 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 90.47 million

by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global ophthalmoscope market is segmented into direct and indirect ophthalmoscopes.

The direct ophthalmoscope segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.34% over the forecast period.

Based on indication, the global ophthalmoscope market is bifurcated into glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, age-related macular degeneration, and others.

The glaucoma segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.83% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global ophthalmoscope market is bifurcated into eye clinics and hospitals, ophthalmologists and optometrists, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The eye clinics and hospitals segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.69% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global ophthalmoscope market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global ophthalmoscope market are Heine USA Ltd, Dino-Lite Europe, Iridex Corporation, Nidek Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corporation, Albert Waeschle, Carl Zeiss, Shanghai Bolan Optical Electric, Oscar Boscarol S.r.l, Rudolf Riester GmbH, US Ophthalmic, and others.

Market News



In July 2023, Alkem Laboratories announced its entrance into the field of ophthalmology by introducing an extensive line of reasonably priced, high-quality eye care products.

In April 2023, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd revealed that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has begun offering CEQUA, a cutting-edge ophthalmology medication, to patients with Dry Eye Disease (DED), a common ailment and inflammation in India.



Global Ophthalmoscope Market: Segmentation

By Type



Direct and

Indirect



By Indication



Glaucoma

Diabetic Retinopathy

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Retinal Detachment

Other



By End-User



Eye Clinics and Hospitals

Ophthalmologists and Optometrists

Ambulatory Surgical Centres



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



MENAFN08052024004597010339ID1108187297