Consumer Healthcare Market Trends & Products Overview Till 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Consumer healthcare refers to a diverse array of products that pertain to various aspects of well-being, including oral health, nutrition, skin health, and general wellness. The primary constituents of this entity consist of non-prescription drugs, encompassing pharmaceuticals as well as vitamin and mineral supplements, that are readily accessible to individuals without the requirement of a medical practitioner's prescription. Various goods, including toothpaste, mouthwash, eye drops, wart removers, first aid creams, ointments containing antibiotics, and dandruff shampoos, fall under the category of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Awareness Regarding Lifestyle Drives the Global Market

One prominent trend observed in the consumer healthcare industry is the rapid adoption of Internet resources. The increasing accessibility of healthcare information is driving market expansion and fueling the prevalence of self-medication through the use of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. In addition, makers and merchants of consumer healthcare products are increasingly adopting online platforms to enhance their exposure and expand their customer base, thereby capitalizing on financial development opportunities.

In promoting a healthy lifestyle, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are widely acknowledged as a means of preserving one's well-being. These supplements are commonly used in conjunction with a lifestyle that emphasizes natural elements and physical activity, such as regular cardiovascular exercises, outdoor strength-building activities, and participation in sports. These elements are accountable for the expansion of the worldwide consumer healthcare market and are expected to contribute significantly to its growth over the projected timeframe.

Rising Demand for E-Commerce Platforms to Create Tremendous Opportunities

Consumer healthcare items on internet platforms or e-commerce sites present significant market potential. Consumer healthcare companies are encountering novel digital prospects across their value chains, encompassing the proliferation of electronic commerce platforms. These opportunities have facilitated the exploration of novel consumer segments and the reinforcement of pre-existing ones. The purchasing rates of various supplementary items have witnessed a significant surge across e-commerce platforms, coinciding with substantial growth in digital traffic and online orders on medical and health websites.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global consumer healthcare market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period. The regional market development can be attributed to the region's heightened awareness of dietary supplements, nutrition, and wellness products. Likewise, numerous healthcare professionals and affiliated organizations have acknowledged the significance of incorporating supplementary goods into one's diet. This factor facilitates the market's growth in the North American region. The market expansion in North America has been augmented by a robust regulatory framework governing the research and development of consumer healthcare goods.

Key Highlights



The global consumer healthcare market size was valued at USD 280.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 574.4 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product type, the global consumer healthcare market is divided into over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and dietary supplements OTC medications segment is anticipated to hold its dominance and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global consumer healthcare market is bifurcated into online and offline channels. The offline segment dominates the global market and is predicted to expand substantially over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global consumer healthcare market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key companies in the global consumer healthcare market are Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, Eisai Co. Ltd., Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kellogg Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle S.A., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sanofi, and Others.

Market News



In August 2023, Amazon, Inc. debuted a revolutionary nationwide online health clinic with the long-term goal to make all of its services accessible through the mobile app or website of Amazon. The facility was launched across 50 states of the United States and connects telemedicine partners with users.

In February 2022, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) announced an independent Consumer Healthcare company called Haleon, which is proposed to be a new world leader in consumer healthcare with a compelling offer to combine deep human knowledge with trusted science to make daily health better for people.

In January 2022, GSK a global player in the global consumer healthcare market, strategized to sell its consumer health unit to Unilever and Pfizer as a consumer health joint venture. Unilever decided not to increase its bid for the GSK-Pfizer consumer health joint venture above 50 billion pounds, which approximates to USD 68 billion.



Global Consumer Healthcare Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Over-the-counter (OTC) Pharmaceuticals



Analgesics

Antipyretics

Allergy Relief

Weight Loss Products

Gastrointestinal Products





Personal Care Products

Dietary Supplements

Medical Devices

Others



By Distribution Channel



Online



Online Pharmacies

Telemedicine Platforms

E-commerce market





Offline



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies and Drugstores

Convenience Stores

Others







By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



