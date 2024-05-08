Global Disinfection Cap Market Size, Top Share To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) An IV or central venous catheter cleaning cap is an illustration of a medical device used to preserve and clean the access ports of medical equipment. These caps, which serve as a defense against contamination and lessen the risk of infection, should be placed over the access port. Disinfectant is frequently released when a disinfection cap is engaged with an access port by a built-in mechanism. Typically, a disinfectant solution, such as alcohol or iodine, fills these reservoirs. This procedure effectively cleans the access port before each use.

The disinfection cap is a useful and efficient approach to maintaining sterility near the access port. It makes it easier for medical professionals to adhere to infection control guidelines by removing the need for manual cleaning with alcohol swabs or other methods. In hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities where access to IV lines or other catheters is frequently required, these caps are very helpful.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Reduced Hospital Stay Drive the Global Market

Hospital-acquired infections cost hospitals money every year to treat. Thus, the possibility that healthcare professionals will utilize disinfection caps rises due to the necessity to cut these massive expenses and regulate infection rates. As a result, it is estimated that the need for disinfection caps will rise during the forecast time. For instance, hospitals in Europe spent roughly 8.3 billion, and hospitals in the United States spent about 6.5 billion USD yearly on infections connected to medical care, according to the WHO's Patient Safety Report. This accounts for almost 16 million increased hospital days and direct costs. These factors drive hospitals and the government to continually seek ways to shorten patient stays in hospitals while reducing hospital infections and their related expenses.

Furthermore, a current study published in the American Journal of Infection Control discovered that the recommended cleaning technique-rubbing the catheter hub with an alcohol wipe before accessing the lines-decreases central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI) by 52% when used instead of an alcohol-infused disinfection cap. This is expected to result in a rise in disinfection cap demand over the projected period.

Focus on New Innovations Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Creating novel, enhanced products is given top attention by participants in the rising market. The recently launched Curos stopper disinfection cap from 3M will help doctors ensure that passive disinfection is used to protect intraluminal vascular access points. There is a one-minute disinfectant in Curos caps. They also promote the eradication of several microorganisms linked to bloodstream infections and central lines. New entrants should follow these proven business models to establish themselves as a player in this market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global disinfection cap market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Along with the number of surgeries conducted there and the prevalence of hospital-acquired diseases, the demand for disinfection caps is predicted to increase in North America. Disinfection caps are one of the main requirements for surgical procedures and the research community because they reduce the risk of contamination and the transmission of infections from one patient to another. Additionally, the increased incidence of hospital-acquired infections may raise demand for such products as doctors strongly urge wearing disinfection caps before using needles or other surgical tools. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to support market expansion during the projected time.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Increased hospital-acquired infections and surgery rates are predicted to drive market increase during the projected period. Additionally, several initiatives by major market players regarding disinfection caps and doctor recommendations for using such products would foster market advancement. Additionally, growth in surgical procedures during the projection period can help market expansion.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global disinfection cap market are BD, 3M, ICU Medical, Merit Medical, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Market News



In June 2023, Intellego Technologies collaborated with HAI Solutions on a novel use of ultraviolet photochromic ink for intravenous port disinfection to reduce the risk of contamination. HAI Solutions' patented QIKcap technology is powered by Intellego Technologies' proprietary ink, which is targeted at lowering bloodstream infections (BSI) and hospital-onset bacteremia (HOB).

In May 2023, Prefilled Flush Syringe with Integrated 'Scrub-the-Hub' Innovation from BD. BD PosiFlushTM

SafeScrub Improves Patient Care by Streamlining Clinical Workflow for Disinfecting and Flushing IV Catheters.



