Viral Video Shows Dolphin Spotted Off Mumbai Coast Netizens Joke, 'Hope No Builder Sees This, Otherwise...'

- Live Mint) "Catching a glimpse of Dolphins is not something that can be done easily. But when it happens, it's a truly remarkable sight. A recent video of a dolphin which was spotted in Mumbai is going viral on social media. The footage captured a dolphin leaping and playing in the sea. The video which was shared by a user named Zoru Bhatena on X mentioned that the dolphin was seen near the Carter Road in Bandra.
Also Read: Hardik Pandya laughs it off when told Mumbai Indians can still make it to IPL 2024 PlayoffsThe post which was shared on May 4 caught netizens' attention. The video garnered around 15.1K views on X (formerly Twitter).The user who posted the video commented saying,“They can be spotted off our coast all the time. We Mumbaikars just don't have the time to look”Also Read: 'Marathi people not welcome': Outrage over biased job requirement in Mumbai; Netizens say, 'not the 1st time'One user wrote,“Coming up ... Dolphin view apartments. 20% price escalation”Some other wrote,“Can already feel a 'dolphin view sky heights' being planned”One user added,“Wow.. Hope no builder sees this otherwise will build some concrete there”Also Read: Watch: Rohit Sharma looks teary-eyed after early dismissal in MI vs SRH IPL 2024; netizens reactAnother user joked and said,“BMC will say this is edited. We have dug up all the Mumbai and now even the seas have not been spared by them. How can this fish come and enjoy Mumbai we will dig up this area as well”
