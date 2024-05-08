Green Metals Drive Global Mining Consolidations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Renewable energy and electric vehicles are reshaping global markets, driving a major shift in mining towards strategic minerals.



Elements like copper, nickel, and lithium become fundamental for new technologies that propel the energy transition.



Amid this backdrop, BHP's massive $39 billion offer for Anglo American initiates a potential wave of mergers and acquisitions.



Aiming to enhance its portfolio, BHP's bid could transform the mining landscape, especially in South America.



The company targets Anglo American's iron and nickel operations in Brazil, underscoring the bid's strategic importance.







Furthermore, BHP plans to reallocate certain assets, demonstrating a focused approach toward high-value minerals.



Anglo American's firm rejection of the undervalued offer highlights the high stakes involved.



As the deadline for a revised offer nears, expectations rise for higher bids, potentially attracting other mining giants like Glencore and Rio Tinto.



This scenario illustrates a broader industry trend toward consolidation, with companies eager to secure resources crucial for the green economy.



Such strategies simplify access to vital minerals and streamline operations amid new mine development challenges.



Holding a significant stake in Chile's largest privately controlled mine, BHP seeks to dramatically increase its output.



This strategy would position BHP ahead of competitors, controlling the vital copper market needed for green technologies.



Daniel Sasson of Itaú BBA captures the urgency, pointing to a global pivot toward metals central to the emerging green economy.



The copper shortage highlights the urgent need for these resources, pushing companies to acquire supply chains rather than develop new mines.



This narrative highlights a global shift towards sustainable resources, underlining the strategic value of these metals in a low-carbon future.

