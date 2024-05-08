Federal judge postpones trial on Trump's handling of classified documents indefinitely

(MENAFN) Judge Aileen Cannon has indefinitely delayed the trial concerning former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents in Florida.



Citing significant issues regarding classified evidence that need resolution before proceeding to trial, Cannon canceled the scheduled May trial date without setting a new one. Consequently, there are currently no trial dates set for the other three criminal cases against Trump.



The postponement moves the classified documents trial closer to the 2024 election, potentially extending beyond it. Cannon outlined a schedule to address legal disputes before a jury trial can proceed, estimating this process to last until at least late July of the current year.



In her order, Cannon highlighted eight pending motions awaiting her decision and acknowledged the complexity of the national security mishandling allegations, describing them as presenting novel and difficult questions.



While both prosecution and defense agreed that the case would not be prepared for a jury trial in May, prosecutors advocated for a July trial date, whereas Trump and his co-defendants suggested dates in August and September. Trump's legal team consistently argued in court filings that holding a trial before the election would be "unfair."



The prolonged delay in the trial could potentially result in Trump's two federal cases converging or overlapping.

