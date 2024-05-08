America stalls huge weapons deliveries to Israel

(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly delayed the delivery of thousands of bomb-guidance kits to Israel since January, raising questions and concerns within both governments. According to anonymous American officials cited by the Wall Street Journal, the White House has not provided a clear explanation for the delay, leaving Israeli authorities puzzled.



The delay revolves around a planned sale of up to 6,500 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) to Israel, with an estimated value of USD260 million. JDAM kits are designed to enhance the accuracy of conventional bombs, enabling them to be guided towards their targets with precision. However, despite the initial notification to Congress in January about the intended sale, subsequent updates or progress on the deal have not been communicated, leading to an effective pause in the transaction.



Under United States law, the State Department is required to formally notify Congress of arms sales exceeding a certain value, particularly when involving close allies like Israel. However, in this case, Congress was not provided with further details or updates after the initial notification in January, prompting speculation and concern among lawmakers and officials.



Both the State Department and the White House have refrained from offering detailed comments on the situation, further adding to the uncertainty surrounding the delay. While White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby emphasized the enduring security commitments to Israel, he neither confirmed nor denied the reported pause in arms deliveries.



The timing of the delay has raised eyebrows, particularly amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and security challenges in the region. Some congressional officials have described the situation as unusual, particularly given Israel's strategic importance and the broader context of regional conflicts.



This development comes on the heels of reports that the United States abruptly canceled a planned weapons shipment to Israel, further exacerbating concerns and prompting Israeli officials to seek clarification on the sudden decision. As both governments navigate the complexities of their bilateral relationship and regional dynamics, the delay in arms deliveries to Israel underscores the intricate balancing act of maintaining security commitments while addressing internal and external factors influencing foreign policy decisions.

MENAFN08052024000045015687ID1108187253