(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin was inaugurated for his fifth term, an event marked by the absence of Western leaders who largely boycotted the ceremony. At 71 years old, Putin took the oath of office at the Kremlin following an election where serious challengers were barred from participating. His new six-year term extends his rule until at least 2030, facilitated by constitutional changes that bypassed term limits.



Since the contentious invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Putin has been undeterred by sanctions and international condemnation, consolidating his authority and overseeing the growth of Russia's war economy. In a display of military prowess on the eve of his inauguration, he ordered tactical nuclear weapons drills for troops close to Ukraine, signaling strength in the face of Western pressure.



During his brief inauguration speech, Putin expressed openness to dialogue with the West but emphasized the necessity for equality and mutual respect. He asserted Moscow's willingness to cultivate relations with what he referred to as "the world's majority," indicating a shift towards diversifying diplomatic ties beyond traditional Western partnerships.



As part of the formalities, Russia's government was dissolved, granting President Putin the opportunity for a potential Kremlin reshuffle. Addressing assembled officials and dignitaries, Putin emphasized the significance of the Russian people reaffirming the country's direction amidst formidable challenges. He stressed unity and resilience, expressing confidence in the nation's ability to overcome obstacles and achieve its objectives.



Despite the absence of many Western countries from Tuesday's ceremony, with some nations denouncing the election as illegitimate, France opted to send an ambassador. The United States, among others, refrained from endorsing the election, labeling it as neither free nor fair. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller criticized Russia's rhetoric on nuclear weapons as "reckless and irresponsible" but clarified that there was no evidence suggesting imminent nuclear use in Ukraine.

