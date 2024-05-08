Customs Police reveal their proactive intervention in 201 cases during April

(MENAFN) In a concerted bid to combat smuggling and preserve the economic fabric of the nation, the Customs Police have revealed their proactive intervention in 201 cases during the month of April. Collaborating closely with an array of governmental bodies and security agencies, the Customs Police have displayed unwavering determination in curtailing illicit trade practices and ensuring adherence to regulatory frameworks.



A spokesperson for the Customs Police shed light on the diverse array of cases tackled, spanning an extensive spectrum of infractions encompassing tax evasion, customs violations, economic malfeasance, public health hazards, agricultural breaches, and public safety concerns. Notably, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, a significant emphasis was placed on addressing instances of tax evasion and customs irregularities, with a notable focus on rectifying incomplete commercial transactions and stemming the influx of undocumented goods, particularly those originating from Israel.



Moreover, the collaborative efforts between the Customs Police and the Ministry of National Economy bore fruit in the resolution of 92 cases concerning expired goods and items prohibited from circulation. This concerted endeavor underscores the unwavering commitment of both entities to safeguard consumer rights and maintain market integrity. Concurrently, cooperative ventures with the Ministry of Health led to the resolution of 21 cases linked to expired materials, while additional collaborative initiatives with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, and the Environmental Quality Authority addressed various regulatory breaches comprehensively.



Underlining the indispensable role of citizen engagement in the fight against illicit practices, the statement accentuated the significance of reporting instances of corruption and expired goods. Citizens were encouraged to utilize the toll-free hotline 132 or leverage the agency's official Facebook platform to report any suspicious activities or violations promptly.



In essence, the Customs Police's unwavering diligence throughout April serves as a testament to their proactive stance in combatting smuggling and safeguarding the national economy. Through synergistic collaborations with diverse governmental entities and proactive citizen involvement, they remain steadfast in upholding regulatory standards, preserving public health, and fortifying the integrity of markets nationwide.

MENAFN08052024000045015687ID1108187244