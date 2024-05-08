Singapore Delegation Visits General Directorate Of Coasts And Border Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A delegation from the Ministry of Home Affairs of Singapore visited the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation. The Ministry of Interior said in a statement yesterday that the Singaporean delegation, headed by Sebastian Tan, Director of the Department of International Cooperation and Partnerships, was briefed on the work of the General Directorate of Coasts and Border Security, and the advanced equipment and mechanisms it possesses. The delegation also met Assistant Director General of Coasts and Border Security, Colonel Abdulaziz Ali Al Mohannadi.