EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract

Wolftank Group secures two new major orders in Italy with a total value of EUR 6.7 million

08.05.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a specialist in environmental and energy technologies with a focus on emission reduction, has been awarded two new contracts in Italy with a total value of EUR 6.7 million. The two contracts were concluded by the Italian subsidiaries Mares and Petroltecnica, both of which are reliable experts in the field of environmental remediation and maintenance of industrial plants. Mares, a joint venture between the Wolftank Group and Kuwait Petroleum Italia since the end of 2021 (see corporate news ), has been commissioned by Q8 to build a strategically important refueling station near Rome. The project will start in October 2024. Petroltecnica, a majority shareholding of Wolftank Group since October 2023 (see corporate news ), was awarded the contract by Italgas Reti to carry out environmental remediation activities and waste management in northern and central Italy. The contract has a term of three years and amounts to EUR 3.6 million. "These two major orders from renowned Italian companies underpin both our leading market position and the continued success of our expansion strategy," says Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group. "Through our acquisitions in recent years, we have consistently strengthened our core business of environmental and soil remediation as well as industrial coatings and maintenance. Both areas make a substantial contribution to earnings in addition to the rapidly growing hydrogen and renewable energy sector. Environmental technology in particular is well on track and represents a very resilient core business on which we can build innovative new business models." The strategic integration of Mares and Petroltecnica into Wolftank Group has not only strengthened its market position, but also opened up new opportunities for innovative environmental solutions that will further drive the Group's sustainable development and growth.

About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. To this end, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information:



