Change In The Supervisory Board Of DEMIRE: Ernö Theuer Succeeds Prof. Dr. Kerstin Hennig

Change in the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE: Ernö Theuer succeeds Prof. Dr. Kerstin Hennig

Langen, Germany, 8 May 2024. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate

AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) announces a change in the company's Supervisory Board. Kerstin Hennig left the Supervisory Board on May 1, 2024 at her own request. Ernö Theuer, Managing Partner of the Frankfurt-based investment company CRESPI Group, has been appointed as a new member of DEMIRE's Supervisory Board and successor to Prof. Dr. Kerstin Hennig.

Markus Hofmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE AG, says:“We would like to thank Prof. Dr. Kerstin Hennig for her work, her critical eye and the expertise she has brought to the company's Supervisory Board. We know that she will continue to follow the development of the company and wish her all the best for her future professional and private life. At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Ernö Theuer as a new member of the Supervisory Board, who will contribute his business expertise and experience as an entrepreneur and investor.” The 62-year-old Ernö Theuer is managing partner of the investment and asset management company CRESPI Group and managing director (CRO) of SC Finance Four GmbH, which focuses on real estate investments. In addition to his professional activities, he has been involved in the PRO Flughafen e.V. initiative since 2013 - as its Chairman since 2023. ***** About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across Germany. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 September 2023, DEMIRE's portfolio comprises 60 assets with a lettable space of approx. 0.861 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to approximately EUR 1.4 billion as of 30 September 2023. The portfolio's focus is on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties resulting in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation. DEMIRE aims to expand its portfolio significantly in the medium term. The company focuses on assets contributing strongly to the FFO and properties with the potential for additional value creation. Properties that are not in line with this strategy will be sold. DEMIRE is being further developed operationally and procedurally with numerous measures. The company plans to enhance its operating performance through cost discipline as well as an active asset and portfolio management approach. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

