Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund Gmbh & Co Kgaa (Von Nuways AG)

On Tuesday, BVB visited Paris St. Germain for the second leg of the UEFAChampions League semifinal. Thanks to a 1-0 victory, the team managed toadvance to the final for the first time since 2013. With this, the club cannow expect additional UEFA prize money payments of at least € 5m, we anticipate an increase of the EBT and EBITDA guidance, aswe have seen it after previous UCL advancements. Keep in mind that thosepremium payments have a de facto 100% margin. The final in London will see BVB take on the winner of the Real Madrid vsBayern Munich fixture, which is taking place tonight. Against either teamBVB should be seen in the outsider role, and we therefore do not model anyincome from a potential Champions League victory. However, should BorussiaDortmund manage to win the final, the club would receive additional premiumpayments of € 4.5m for the victory, along with at least € 3.5m forparticipating in the UEFA Super Cup (UCL winner vs UEL winner). Looking at the Bundesliga table, Borussia Dortmund has mathematicallysecured at least 5 th place, guaranteeing the club's participation in theupcoming Champions League season. Notably, this qualificationmarks an important achievement for BVB, especially considering the upcomingUCL season will be played in a new format with an increased prize moneypool of € 2.5bn (+25%). Furthermore, BVB has released its Q3 prelims, which showed a slight revenuedecrease 2.7% yoy to € 98.2m, which can be primarily attributed to areduced number of home games. Consequently, there was a decline in revenuesfrom Match Operations (down 16% yoy to € 10.7m) as well as from theConference, Catering and Miscellaneous segment (down 14% yoy to € 8.5m).However, the TV-marketing segment experienced a 9% yoy increase, reaching €38.1m, while Advertising sales showed a 3% uptick, amounting to € 35.5m. Q3EBITDA came in at € 1.8m, compared to € 8.1m in the previous year. Lastly, Borussia Dortmund has announced changes to its executive board,including the appointment of Lars Ricken as a new member. Ricken, a formerBVB player and director of the youth academy, will now be responsible forsporting activities, effective May 1st. Hans-Joachim Watzke, set to departthe executive board by the end of 2025 had previously announced plans todelegate sporting responsibilities by summer 2024, a decision now honouredby the executive committee with the appointment of Ricken. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of € 5.50 based on DCF

