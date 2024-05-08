Glow By Kirtilals Shines Bright With Grand Opening Of Thrissur Showroom

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Thrissur, Kerala, India Glow – Versatile Diamond Jewellery by Kirtilals, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its newest showroom in Thrissur. The inauguration ceremony, held on 6th May, was graced by the presence of the talented and beloved actress, Anaswara Rajan . This milestone marks a significant expansion for the esteemed jewelry brand, bringing its unparalleled diamond jewellery collection closer to the hearts of the discerning customers in Thrissur and beyond. The new showroom is located at Asset Galleria building near Aswini Junction, Thrissur.





Actress Anaswara Rajan inaugurated the store







GLOW by Kirtilals offers world-class diamond jewellery in a wide array of designs, with a legacy and experience of more than eight decades in creating premium diamond jewellery. Glow represents a celebration of empowered women, designed with their dynamic lifestyles and individuality in mind. The new Glow by Kirtilals showroom in Thrissur offers versatile, lightweight diamond jewellery that complements the modern woman's elegance, confidence, and achievements.





"I am thrilled to be a part of the grand opening of Glow by Kirtilals new showroom in Thrissur," expressed Anaswara Rajan . "The brand's commitment to crafting lightweight, versatile & innovative jewelry pieces that exude elegance and sophistication is truly commendable. I am excited to witness firsthand the stunning collection and share in the joy of this special occasion with the people of Thrissur."





"We are proud to unveil our latest showroom in the vibrant city of Thrissur," said Suraj Shantakumar , Director – Business Strategy, Kirtilals. “From a business perspective, this expansion not only signifies our commitment to reaching new markets but also reflects our strategic vision for growth and innovation. As we open our doors in Thrissur, we are poised to offer our exceptional collection of jewelry to a wider audience, further solidifying our position as a leader in the industry."





"Our focus at Glow is to redefine the jewelry experience for the modern woman by offering versatile and lightweight pieces that effortlessly complement her dynamic lifestyle,” said Seema Mehta, Director-Creative, Kirtilals. “We understand the importance of jewelry that seamlessly transitions from day to night, from casual to formal, providing both style and comfort. Our collection embodies this ethos, offering a range of exquisitely crafted pieces that empower women to express their individuality with ease and grace."





Actor Sijoy Varghese said,“I am truly honored to be a part of this momentous occasion, where timeless elegance meets modern sophistication, sparking joy and celebration in every meticulously crafted piece."





The company has a state-of-the-art Diamond Jewellery manufacturing unit established in 1992 at Coimbatore which engages more than 500 professionals. The company have also established an exclusive manufacturing unit dedicated to Glow. This bespoke manufacturing unit embodies Glow's commitment to excellence, utilizing cutting-edge technology and artisanal craftsmanship to bring each piece to life.





About Kirtilals

Kirtilals is a highly reputed and renowned manufacturer and retailer of Fine Diamond & Gold jewellery. Kirtilals journey commenced in 1939 in Coimbatore with its first retail store offering the finest quality of diamond and gold jewellery in intricate designs. Today the brand has expanded its presence across South India and the USA, with 14 exclusive showrooms and an online platform with global standards of quality and unique designs. While new technologies and the innovative spirit have made the brand relevant to the younger generation, what has remained unchanged is the trust and credibility created and cherished over four generations of Clientele.