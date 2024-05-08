TikTok, parent company challenge US law mandating app sale or ban

(MENAFN) TikTok and its parent company ByteDance have initiated a legal challenge against the United States, contesting a law that mandates the app's sale or faces a ban in the country.



This move comes approximately two weeks after President Joe Biden signed a bill granting TikTok 270 days to secure a non-Chinese buyer or potentially risk being banned in the US.



The video-sharing platform contends that this law is unconstitutional. According to the suit filed by TikTok and ByteDance at a federal court in Washington, Congress's action represents the first instance in history where a specific speech platform is targeted for a permanent nationwide ban, thereby restricting every American's access to a unique online community comprising over one billion users worldwide.



The lawsuit argues that the law infringes upon the First Amendment by restricting substantial amounts of protected speech. Furthermore, it asserts that the divestiture requirement imposed for TikTok to continue operating in the US is impractical and cannot be achieved within the specified timeframe.



The White House holds the authority to extend the 270-day deadline once, by an additional 90 days. During this period, TikTok would maintain its operations for its approximately 170 million users in the US.



ByteDance has stated that it currently has no intentions to sell TikTok, effectively leaving the lawsuit as its sole recourse to circumvent a potential ban. With this stance, the lawsuit is expected to progress to the US Supreme Court, where the final decision on the matter may ultimately be determined.



"There is no question: the Act will force a shutdown of TikTok by January 19, 2025," the lawsuit noted, "silencing (those) who use the platform to communicate in ways that cannot be replicated elsewhere."



