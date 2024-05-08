EU climate change service declares last month as hottest April on record

(MENAFN) According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), last month marked a significant milestone as it was recorded as the hottest April on record. In a statement released on Wednesday, the C3S reported that April 2024 surpassed all previous Aprils in terms of global temperature, with an average ERA5 surface air temperature of 15.03°C (59°F). This figure represents a notable deviation from the 1991-2020 average for April, standing at 0.67°C above that average and surpassing the previous record set in April 2016 by 0.14°C.



Moreover, the Copernicus C3S highlighted that the global average temperature for the period spanning May 2023 to April 2024 also reached unprecedented levels, registering at 0.73°C above the 1991-2020 average. Notably, eastern European regions experienced the most significant deviations from the average temperatures during this period, further accentuating the widespread impact of the warming trend.



In terms of precipitation patterns, April 2024 exhibited notable variations across different regions. While parts of north-western, central, and north-eastern Europe experienced above-average rainfall, eastern Spain, peninsular Italy, the western Balkans, Turkey, Ukraine, southern Russia, and Iceland encountered drier conditions than usual. This nuanced distribution of precipitation underscores the complex interplay between climate factors and regional weather patterns, highlighting the need for comprehensive monitoring and analysis to better understand the evolving climate dynamics.

