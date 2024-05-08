Paraguay Reaffirms Ties With Taiwan Amid Chinese Pressure

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguayan President Santiago Peña recently affirmed his nation's ties with Taiwan during discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



This meeting in Asunción emphasized their shared stance against unilateral changes in the Taiwan Strait, advocating for a peaceful status quo.



Kishida's visit to Paraguay marked his first trip to South America since assuming office in 2021, after meeting with leaders in Brazil and France.



Kishida reinforced Japan's intention to bolster collaboration with Paraguay at both bilateral and global levels.









He underscored the need for stability, declaring that "unilateral changes through force should not be tolerated."





























This statement referenced the heightened tensions between China and Taiwan in East Asia.









Peña highlighted Paraguay's unwavering diplomatic relationship with Taiwan , which has endured for 66 years, making it the only South American nation with official ties to Taipei.



He emphasized their intent to strengthen this relationship despite internal and external pressures to recognize Beijing instead.



In an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun, Peña underscored that alliances with Japan and the United States offer vital support to Paraguay.

Japan's Strategic Engagement in Latin America

Recognizing the significance of Latin America and the Caribbean, Kishida emphasized Japan's interest. Kishida highlighted a desire to deepen trade and solidarity in these regions.









He pointed to upcoming events like the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC ) forum in Lima and the G20 summit hosted by Brazil as opportunities for collaboration.



He praised Paraguay as a "reliable partner" and an "indispensable friend" in managing complex international challenges.



Both leaders agreed on the importance of establishing a free trade agreement between Japan and the Mercosur bloc.









During Kishida's visit, business leaders from Japan initiated an economic forum with Peña.



They aimed to formalize cooperation in areas like technology, trade, and peaceful aerospace activities.

















Celebrating 105 years of diplomatic relations, Peña presented Kishida with the National Order of Merit at the Extraordinary Grand Cross level. He also hosted a dinner to honor this historic partnership.









