Foreign Tourist Spending In Brazil Soars To New Heights In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first quarter of 2024, Brazil experienced record-breaking foreign tourist spending and visitor numbers.



According to the Ministry of Touris , 740,483 international visitors brought in $2.06 billion, surpassing all previous records since 1995.



International tourist numbers increased by 28.8% compared to the first quarter of 2023. They exceeded the previous high of 728,742 visitors in 2018 by 1.6%.



Tourist spending grew by 21.3% over the first quarter of last year, beating the 2019 record of $1.81 billion.



Marcelo Freixo, president of the Brazilian Tourism Agency (Embratur), attributed this success to collaborative efforts with local governments and private partners.



“Our results show the impact of strategic planning with states, municipalities, and private industry. We have promoted Brazil effectively in important markets,” Freixo said.







Tourism Minister Celso Sabino praised the achievement, emphasizing Brazil's strong global travel appeal.



“Brazil is more prominent on the global travel radar than ever before, as our first-quarter results show,” he stated.



Sabino highlighted how this spending reflects the strength of Brazil's tourism sector.



The government will continue to invest in infrastructure and promote Brazilian destinations to grow the economy through jobs and development.



These indicators underscore Brazil's appeal as a top global destination.



By promoting its natural beauty, culture, and hospitality strategically, the country is well-positioned to expand its tourism industry.



The government's commitment to long-term investments and focused marketing will strengthen Brazil's international travel reputation.



Such momentum will drive economic growth and create more opportunities across the tourism sector.

