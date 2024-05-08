Uruguay’S Economic Resilience: A Tale Of Growth Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay, a small yet vibrant nation, has consistently shown remarkable economic resilience.



As April concluded, economic activity saw a 0.3 percent increase, marking seven months of continuous growth.



This trend is a welcome sign, indicating sustained progress despite past challenges. The upward trend started last fall, amidst various global and regional difficulties.



The year 2023 proved challenging, impacted by drought and economic disparities with neighboring Argentina, along with oil refining issues.



These factors significantly hampered Uruguay's growth, capping the annual increase at just 0.4 percent. Nevertheless, 2024 marked a turning point.







As these challenges diminished, Uruguay began to forge a path toward recovery.



The Center for the Study of Economic and Social Reality (CERES has been tracking this progression through its Monthly Leading Index (MLI).



The MLI, reflecting changes in economic cycles, indicates consistent improvements, fueled by strong performance in more than half of its components.



However, hurdles remain. Over the past two years, Uruguay has experienced a 13 percent drop in its global real exchange rate.



This decline has negatively affected critical sectors such as agro-export and tourism, reducing competitiveness and profitability.



This persistent struggle highlights the significance of upcoming economic reports by the Central Bank of Uruguay in June.



These reports will clarify the economic landscape and could influence future policy decisions.







