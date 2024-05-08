Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market Demand, Share Tp 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Dysmenorrhea is the medical word for menstrual cramps, in which a woman has intense abdominal discomfort or cramps that may radiate to her lower legs and back. Primary and secondary dysmenorrhea can be distinguished. Primary dysmenorrhea is defined by painful, repeated menstrual cramps, whereas secondary dysmenorrhea is characterized by pain that an infection may cause in women's reproductive organs.

Market Dynamics

The Increasing Prevalence of Dysmenorrhea among Adolescent Girls Drives the Global Market

Due to a lack of understanding about remedies, societal pressure, and other factors, menstrual issues are a problem for the female population in developing and rising nations. International health agencies such as WHO track women's and girls' menstrual health. Generally, adolescent girls and young women are diagnosed with primary and secondary dysmenorrhea problems. According to WHO research, many teenage females suffer from premenstrual syndrome, irregular periods, dysmenorrhea, polymenorrhea, and oligomenorrhea. After premenstrual syndrome and irregular menstruation cycles, dysmenorrhea was the third most common menstrual issue faced by teenage girls.

Additionally, dysmenorrhea and premenstrual symptoms impair the daily activities of girls. These two medical problems result in agonizing abdomen and back pains, excessive blood flow, and adolescent constipation. These medical conditions contribute to the expansion of the worldwide dysmenorrhea therapy market.

Emergence of Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs for Dysmenorrhea Treatment Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The increasing female population worldwide and the growing awareness of menstruation health among girls in emerging nations are creating prospects for the dysmenorrhea treatment industry. Demand for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs) is increasing as the incidence of primary dysmenorrhea rises. NSAIDs prevent the formation of cyclooxygenase-mediated prostaglandin, which causes menstrual discomfort. In addition, NSAIDs reduce the volume of menstrual flow, so alleviating the patient's back and abdominal pain. Healthcare professionals recommend NSAIDs such as ibuprofen, naproxen sodium, mefenamic acid, and celecoxib. Furthermore, market participants are improving NSAIDs to provide precise and effective medications with minimal adverse effects. These factors are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Americas is the most significant shareholder in the global dysmenorrhea treatment market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period. A big part of the expected demand for dysmenorrhea treatment can be explained by the growing number of people with problems with their periods. For example, among 30,000 Canadian women between 18 and 49, 70.3% reported monthly cramps or discomfort, while 49.5% reported non-menstrual pelvic pain. This increased prevalence of menstruation discomfort among the general population presents an opportunity for pharmaceutical and medical device businesses to develop more effective treatments. In addition, existing firms in the region face competition from startups researching breakthrough dysmenorrhea treatments. Due to the higher prevalence of menstruation discomfort in the Americas, the existence of prominent manufacturers and fierce rivalry from new market entrants are projected to fuel the need for dysmenorrhea treatments.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% over the forecast period. It is expected that clinical trials to address the discomfort produced by dysmenorrhea will result in more effective treatments for the ailment over the forecast period. In addition, the exclusivity granted by regulatory bodies to makers of new and safe products aids in generating income for a more extended period. In 1990, Bayer AG (Germany) launched Mirena, the first intrauterine contraceptive to release levonorgestrel, in Finland. Additionally, in August 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Mirena for usage for six years to alleviate menstrual cramps. The number of programs implemented by the European Union to aid in providing necessary medication, shelter, and rehabilitation to residents fleeing politically unstable nations gives chances for manufacturers to negotiate longer-term supply contracts. However, these factors are anticipated to stimulate the regional dysmenorrhea therapy market.

Key Highlights



The global dysmenorrhea treatment market was valued at USD 4,365 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 8,799 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

By type, the global dysmenorrhea treatment market is divided into primary dysmenorrhea and secondary dysmenorrhea. The primary dysmenorrhea segment is responsible for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% over the forecast period.

By type of treatment, the global dysmenorrhea treatment market is segmented into pain relievers, hormonal therapy, surgery, and others. The hormonal therapy segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.57% over the forecast period.

By end-user, the global dysmenorrhea treatment market is divided into hospitals and clinics, research centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% over the forecast period.

Americas is the most significant shareholder in the global dysmenorrhea treatment market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global dysmenorrhea treatment market are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Viatris Inc, Focus Consumer Healthcare, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Market News



In November 2022, New Delhi-based startup HempStreet is conducting year-long clinical trials to help women suffering from Primary Dysmenorrhea in collaboration with Amrita School of Ayurveda. The university was founded in 2004 and is based out of Kerala.



Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Type



Primary Dysmenorrhea

Secondary Dysmenorrhea



By Type of Treatment



Pain Relievers

Hormonal Therapy

Surgery

Others



By End-User



Hospitals and Clinics

Research Centers

Others



By Regions



Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



